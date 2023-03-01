Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

WPP’s media group GroupM has named Robert Wheeler as its chief marketing officer for North America.

Wheeler, who served as group vp and corporate communications lead at WarnerMedia, has joined the executive leadership team reporting to North America CEO Kirk McDonald.

He will be responsible for shaping and developing GroupM’s internal and external narrative along with driving collaboration across its agencies: Mindshare, Wavemaker and EssenceMediacom across the U.S. and Canada.

“His exceptional marketing skills have earned him a reputation for building trust with various audiences,” said McDonald in a statement. “We are excited to have Robert join our team as GroupM shapes the next era of media for our clients.”

Before WarnerMedia, Wheeler was the head of global communications at Xandr and held roles at AT&T, TiVo and NBCUniversal.

“GroupM is a beacon of purpose-driven excellence in the media industry, creating impactful experiences that resonate with both brands and consumers,” added Wheeler.

He will be based out of GroupM’s offices in New York.

Last month, GroupM completed the merger of two agencies—Essence and Mediacom to form a new super agency which will see the combined agency employ over 10,000 people around the world. EssenceMediacom will also operate with a client list that includes PlayStation, Adidas, Airbnb, Bayer, Dell, EY, Google, Mars, NBCUniversal, Procter & Gamble, Signet, Target, The Coca-Cola Company and Uber.

Meanwhile, GroupM has also announced an updated version of its carbon calculator based on the media decarbonization methodology released last July. The calculator allows agencies to estimate the carbon emissions of a client’s campaign based on the breakdown of the media buy, using channel-level emissions data.