Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

With a New Global Chief Talent and Inclusion Officer, WPP Explains Its Plan to Keep Diverse Talent

LJ Louis joins from WeWork

LJ Louis
LJ Louis joins WPP from WeWork, where she was senior vice president and talent and inclusion officer.WPP
Headshot of Emmy Liederman
By Emmy Liederman

36 seconds ago

People often leave their jobs because they don’t envision themselves advancing to a more fruitful or prestigious position. And in a climate where employees are taking control of their own career paths, LJ Louis is responsible for reassuring staff in the WPP community—specifically diverse talent—that promotions are on the horizon.
 
Louis joins the holding company’s executive suite from WeWork, where she held a similar position as chief talent and inclusion officer. In addition to optimizing retention alongside global director of people listening Mariana Saintive Sousa, Louis is responsible for upholding the company’s DEI commitments from June 2020, embedding diversity into every talent recruitment conversation and using her background as a self-proclaimed “retired mathlete” to analyze how well these initiatives are working. She will report to chief people officer Jennifer Remling.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Emmy Liederman

Emmy Liederman

Emmy is an Adweek staff writer covering ad agencies.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Mergers & Acquisitions

Shutterstock Continues Acquisition Spree With Splash News Deal

By Stephen Lepitak

an illustration of a crowd of people
Data & Insights

Inflation Has Become a Perception Problem for Companiesicon-image

By Paul Hiebert

Adweek Trivia host Al Mannarino
Influencers & Creators

Watch: Social Media Creators Answer Adweek’s Influencer Trivia

By Al Mannarino

Illustration of a magnifying glass over lines of blocks representing words or phrases.
Search Engine Optimization

Optimize Your Affiliate Marketing Efforts With Keyword Research

By Irina Weber

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom

Creative Commerce Is at the Center of Industry Change

By Beth Ann Kaminkow, Global CEO, VMLY&R Commerce and CEO NY, VMLY&R

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision

Ad Innovation That Connects CPG Brands to Customers

By Meghan Kinslow