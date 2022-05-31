People often leave their jobs because they don’t envision themselves advancing to a more fruitful or prestigious position. And in a climate where employees are taking control of their own career paths, LJ Louis is responsible for reassuring staff in the WPP community—specifically diverse talent—that promotions are on the horizon.



Louis joins the holding company’s executive suite from WeWork, where she held a similar position as chief talent and inclusion officer. In addition to optimizing retention alongside global director of people listening Mariana Saintive Sousa, Louis is responsible for upholding the company’s DEI commitments from June 2020, embedding diversity into every talent recruitment conversation and using her background as a self-proclaimed “retired mathlete” to analyze how well these initiatives are working. She will report to chief people officer Jennifer Remling.