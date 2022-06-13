Cannes is back and Adweek will be at the center of the action, June 19–23! Join us at Adweek Abroad with some of the most influential voices in marketing, advertising and creativity. Going to be in Cannes? Sign up.
Last month marked the two-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, which sent ripples throughout society, culture and business. In the ad industry, Floyd’s death and the ensuing Black Lives Matter protests prompted a wave of soul-searching and pledges to address a long-standing lack of diversity.