Beer & Spirits

White Claw Taps Into the Spirit of Reinvention for New Lemonade Hard Seltzer Ad

Campaign from VCCP NY puts a twist on a familiar creative formula

A hand holds a can of White Claw Hard Lemonade Seltzer. The photo is in black and white, except for the can
The new product, which comes in four flavors, debuts in time for summer barbecues and festivals.VCCP NY, White Claw
Headshot of T.L. Stanley
By T.L. Stanley

30 seconds ago

White Claw returns to its now-established formula of beautiful people doing cool things in black-and-white cinéma vérité, this time with a streetwear twist, to introduce its new lemonade hard seltzer.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of T.L. Stanley

T.L. Stanley

T.L. Stanley is a senior editor at Adweek, where she specializes in consumer trends, cannabis marketing, plant-based food products, pop culture and creativity.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Illustration of six people working and sitting on top of puzzle pieces.
Measurement

To Stop the CMO Revolving Door, Bring Brand and Performance Together

By Adam Edwards

CPG & Grocery

The Height of Luxury Is Velveeta-Scented Nail Polish

By Lisa Lacy

Pair of hands cutting a steak next to a cup of beer
AdFreak

Beer Lovers Can Now Savor the Perks of a Nice, Cold Pint in a Brand New Steak

By Samantha Nelson

A Bud Light ad featuring people in medieval battle attire
Accounts

Bud Light Has Put Its Creative Account Up for Review

By Jameson Fleming, Paul Hiebert

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

How Forward-Thinking Brands Leverage Machine Translation for Better Results

By Deepti Velury

How Hilton, Barefoot Wines and Target Rise Above to Embrace Diversity and Inclusion

By Stephen F. Macias, President, Multicultural Marketing and Communications, R&CPMK

3 Kick-ass Creators Share Their Secrets to Twitch

By Twitch

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom