Influencers & Creators

When Does a Celebrity Hit the Oversaturation Threshold for Advertising?

Agencies advise against stars trying to be everything to every brand

Celebrities like Melissa McCarthy, Peyton Manning, Kevin Hart, Serena Williams and Ryan Reynolds run the risk of overexposure in the ad world.Photo Illustration: Adweek; Getty Images
Headshot of Kyle O’Brien
By Kyle O’Brien

6 seconds ago

Was that Kevin Hart in another ad? What was he hawking this time? Is that Melissa McCarthy again, and what’s she selling? How many times can I see Peyton Manning in ads before I zone out completely?

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Kyle O’Brien

Kyle O’Brien

Kyle O’Brien is a staff reporter for Adweek and editor of AgencySpy.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
BuzzFeed Inc. Introduces Vertical Video Ad Format and Creator Ad Network
NewFronts

BuzzFeed Inc. Introduces Vertical Video Ad Format and Creator Ad Network

By Mark Stenberg

two parakeets sitting on a branch
Ad Tech

Microsoft Updates Privacy Framework as the Industry Braces for Cookie Demise

By Catherine Perloff

Dancers perform in empty V&A Museum
AdFreak

A Magical Mannequin Has Its Own Night at the Museum in V&A’s Push to Attract Visitors

By Brittaney Kiefer

A group of young people joyfully socialize in Johnnie Walkers Keep Walking campaign
Beer & Spirits

How Johnnie Walker Keeps Walking Toward Successicon-image

By Stephen Lepitak

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

You Might Like

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By Stuart Feil

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision

Stop Talking at Consumers and Start Listening to Them

By Tim Glomb, VP Content and Data, Cheetah Digital

Why Creative Engagement Data Is a Top Insight Into Consumer Intelligence

By Oz Etzioni, CEO, Clinch