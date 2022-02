Topgolf Entertainment Group, which creates local hubs complete with restaurants, driving ranges and other activities, has named IPG’s Mediahub its new media agency of record following an internal review that began late last year and wrapped up this month. Prior to the review, Topgolf split its media investment between two smaller media agencies, which the brand declined to name. With this new and expansive partnership, Mediahub will take on all of Topgolf’s paid media duties.