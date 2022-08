Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Ryan Reynolds’ brands Mint Mobile and Aviation American Gin have no plans to launch a creative agency review. The companies can skip the cost and the hassle—probably forever—because Reynolds is the creative director of both of their creative AOR, Maximum Effort.