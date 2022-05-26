Creative

VW and Johannes Leonardo Pivot From Crisis Mode to a More Humorous Tone

‘Drive Bigger’ is still a theme but the return to witty drives the new creative

Two men wash a happy sheep
VW and Johannes Leonardo take a more lighthearted approach to the 'Drive Bigger' brand theme in a pair of new ads for the automaker.Johannes Leonardo, Volkswagen USA
Headshot of Kyle O’Brien
By Kyle O’Brien

18 seconds ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

When creative agency Johannes Leonardo took over the creative ad reins for Volkswagen in the U.S. in 2019, the automaker was a brand in crisis. The agency had to adopt a fairly serious tone to deal with the fallout from VW’s emissions scandal, and the efforts worked, shifting the public image of the company to one of forward-thinking engineering in its electric efforts and one of nostalgia as it said goodbye to its iconic Beetle brand.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Kyle O’Brien

Kyle O’Brien

Kyle O’Brien is a staff reporter for Adweek and editor of AgencySpy.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Platforms

Meta Looks to Core Apple in Comments Filed With the NTIA

By David Cohen

rick harrison of pawn stars
Ecommerce

It’s a Deal: Shopify Lands Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison as a Celebrity Clienticon-image

By Robert Klara

Innovators

Hydrow’s Head of Community on the Power of Writing It Down

By Matt Kerbel

Women in Sports

MPWIS Podcast: Melissa Proctor, CMO of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena

By Adweek Staff

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

You Might Like

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision

The State of Audio Advertising 2022

By Stuart Feil

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom

Beautiful Things Happen When Video Meets Display

By Criteo