Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.
When creative agency Johannes Leonardo took over the creative ad reins for Volkswagen in the U.S. in 2019, the automaker was a brand in crisis. The agency had to adopt a fairly serious tone to deal with the fallout from VW’s emissions scandal, and the efforts worked, shifting the public image of the company to one of forward-thinking engineering in its electric efforts and one of nostalgia as it said goodbye to its iconic Beetle brand.