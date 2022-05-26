Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

When creative agency Johannes Leonardo took over the creative ad reins for Volkswagen in the U.S. in 2019, the automaker was a brand in crisis. The agency had to adopt a fairly serious tone to deal with the fallout from VW’s emissions scandal, and the efforts worked, shifting the public image of the company to one of forward-thinking engineering in its electric efforts and one of nostalgia as it said goodbye to its iconic Beetle brand.