Four years of consolidation completely reshaped Stagwell’s media offering, leaving Assembly the group’s only standalone media agency brand.

When Valerie Davis became the shop’s North America chief executive in 2021, Assembly was fresh off a merger with its former sister agency, ForwardPMX. Now that it had a bigger workforce, Assembly had to reshape its culture.

That drew Davis to the job. She was a so-called boomerang employee who came back to Stagwell after a stint at IPG Mediabrands. Since then, she’s presided over Assembly’s growth stage and some of its largest account wins, like Carter’s, T. Rowe Price, Vera Bradley and Brooks Running.

“We’re born out of a lot of acquisitions, of smaller agencies coming together,” Davis told ADWEEK. “Larger agencies do cool things and they win big brands, but they really [aren’t] agile and quick,” she said.

Davis is ADWEEK’s 2024 Media Executive of the Year because she streamlined agency operations while striking down workflows that stressed employees. On the heels of Davis’ reorganization, Assembly hit its stride last year: Its new business revenue increased by 77% compared to 2022. The shop retained 85% of its nearly 700 employees and 95% of its clients.

“I have an entrepreneurial style, but I’m not the type of person who wants to go and start my own business,” Davis told ADWEEK. “I love being part of looking at the assets within an organization and seeing what it can do,” she said.

Restructuring with four new ‘assemblies’

After reviewing employee survey data, Davis noticed bottlenecks affecting morale. Some Assembly staff serviced accounts across several time zones—a strategy that worked when delivering high-priority assets during the pandemic, but by 2023 had led to too much work and not enough division of responsibility.

To alleviate pressure on employees and introduce dedicated swim lanes, Davis debuted four new regional business units that she fittingly dubbed “assemblies.”

Now, every employee serves one of four assemblies, categorized by U.S. East, U.S. Midwest, U.S. West Coast and Global regions.

She also set up four new practice areas: insights and connections; data and tech; consultancy; and media experience and activation.

“We’re a little over 700 people in North America across every time zone. How are we going to make sure that we’re staying connected? That was the best way for us to do it—through the assembly line,” Davis said.

Today, a managing partner leads each regional assembly and oversees their own budget and account staffing. It gives managing partners more staffing control, since sometimes seasonal business fluctuations can impact scoping. Insurance industry clients, Davis explained, can get busy during open enrollment but require fewer agency staff during slower periods.

How to listen to employees

After successfully leveraging survey data to remedy employee concerns, Davis now keeps track of her employees’ experiences at work.

She shifted Assembly’s focus on diversity, equity and inclusion to also include belonging. To determine if employees felt belonging, Davis introduced an anonymous Self-ID survey designed to reveal employee stressors and broken processes. Then, she tapped agency leaders to join a new North America Operating Board that discusses the survey results and workshops solutions together.

Stagwell’s group structure remained in flux until last August, when the holding group merged more subsidiaries—this time folding Assembly sister agency MMI into a newly integrated Crispin Porter + Bogusky.

“I just found myself here. The job title doesn’t drive me, the money doesn’t drive me. Really what drives me is seeing the potential [of] things and bringing it together,” Davis said. “The sum of the parts is greater than its whole. I’m the idea person, but I like seeing [those ideas] blossom,” she said.

