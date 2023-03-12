Media Agency of the Year

The Chicago-based shop added McDonald’s and AB InBev and built on existing client biz

Starcom group photo Top row (L. to r.): Lala Steele, Karla Knecht, Kim Einan, Meghan O’Keefe, Willie Jackson, Kristin Haarlow, Diane Harrison, Robert Schwartz Bottom row (L. to r.): Michael Epstein, Britany Rickett, Maureen Glure, Carlos Sanchez, Ariti Bhansali
Top row (L. to r.): Lala Steele, Karla Knecht, Kim Einan, Meghan O’Keefe, Willie Jackson, Kristin Haarlow, Diane Harrison, Robert Schwartz Bottom row (L. to r.): Michael Epstein, Britany Rickett, Maureen Glure, Carlos Sanchez, Ariti BhansaliStarcom
Kyle O'Brien

For decades, heritage media agencies grew in power by managing clients’ buys on television, radio and print. But to stay on top of 2023’s omnichannel world, a media agency must be able to see the entire media map, locate every consumer on it and navigate it like a trailblazer. Starcom comes from heritage—it traces its roots back to the 1940s as Leo Burnett Media and became Starcom in 1999—but now is in lockstep with modern integrated trends. 

And often it’s ahead of them, helping its long-tenured clients and new ones alike with Publicis Power of One-fueled cutting edge media technology and data. 

