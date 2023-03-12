For decades, heritage media agencies grew in power by managing clients’ buys on television, radio and print. But to stay on top of 2023’s omnichannel world, a media agency must be able to see the entire media map, locate every consumer on it and navigate it like a trailblazer. Starcom comes from heritage—it traces its roots back to the 1940s as Leo Burnett Media and became Starcom in 1999—but now is in lockstep with modern integrated trends.