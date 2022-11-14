UK SEO Firm Rise at Seven Agrees to Co-Founder Management Buyout

Search-first creative agency Rise at Seven, which has offices in the U.K. and plans to open in New York, has restructured its leadership team following a full management buyout conducted by co-founder Carrie Rose.

The consultancy, founded in 2019 and has worked with companies such as Park Dean Resorts, Game and Paymentsense, has undergone a debt-free buyout which will see co-founder Stephen Kenwright exit, leaving Rose with full ownership. Meanwhile, chief operating officer Nick Hussey has been named as managing director with further hires set to add to the senior leadership team.

The company claimed to turn over $8.24 million (7 million pounds) during 2021/22 and currently employs over 90 people with three offices in the U.K. currently. Recent clients added to the agency roster have included Getir, Dermalogica, Sixt and Bumble.

Within the last six months, the company has hired former head of e-commerce at Virgin Trains, Kristal Ireland, and former SEO director at MediaCom, Will O’Hara, to head up search and strategy functions. Ireland, who was also the digital director for U.K. Coaching, will join as executive director and will manage the agency’s strategic and search service offer while also joining the board alongside communications director Dave Bennett.

O’Hara will become digital strategy director, joining from D2C and eCommerce platform provider THG where he served as its organic performance director.

Carrie Rose commented: “The Rise at Seven journey has been incredible to date and I couldn’t have done it without Stephen’s brilliant counsel and support. He and I started this as friends, and I’m proud to say we will remain exactly that. He has been the most incredible, calm and inspirational support. He always dreamt of building one of the industry’s best creative agencies, and we did it. We did it together. I personally will miss working with him, as will all of the Rise team. He’ll always be part of the Rise family.”

She added that the “new challenge” for the business would take “a fresh way of thinking and commercial direction” as it moves towards becoming “a truly global agency” capable of handling multi-million-dollar accounts that will include a merger and acquisitions strategy.

Kenwright added: “Rise at Seven is and always will be very close to my heart as I have been a part of this agency seeing it become a once-in-a-generation agency business, and it is because of the people and the clients that make Rise unique.”