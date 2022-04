In late 2021, Volkswagen celebrated its Employee Of The Month by awarding him a blue branded ribbon and his very own Instagram feature. The honoree, Woolter Smith, didn’t look much like your typical candidate—he was soft and wooly, his ears protruded from his head at 90-degree angles and he had yet to set up a 401k. But Smith is one of Volkswagen’s most industrious sheep, spending his days maintaining the grass at the brand’s solar panel fields in Chattanooga, Tenn.