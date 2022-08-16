At Social Media Week Europe , 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove , Ogilvy , Wendy's , Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.) .

The creator economy is riddled with 20-something fast fashion influencers who conduct clothing hauls by sprawling bags full of $3 Shein crop tops across their bedroom floors. But Gen Z is also widely known as the most socially-conscious generation, notorious for pressuring brands to set intentional standards for environmental consciousness and social impact.