Marketers are on a relentless quest to connect with Gen Z, and despite their best efforts, agency Adolescent Content is here to serve a cold statistic to corporate America: only 8% of the generation thinks brands actually understand them. That means the TikTok hashtag challenge you just launched, sustainable product line you announced and Women’s History Month pledge to throw a few pennies at a non-profit isn’t quite the serve you think it is, according to the report.