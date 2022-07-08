Platforms

This Platform Is Stopping Consumers From Skipping YouTube Ads

Culture Genesis makes direct ad sales for agency partners like Group M

A spot for AT&T’s Dream in Black
A spot for AT&T's Dream in Black, which uplifts and rewards HBCU students, is one ad that Culture Genesis runs on its creators' content.
By Emmy Liederman

Every brand is focused on moving mouses away from that dreaded black box: the rectangular “Skip Ad” option at the bottom of YouTube screens. Finding consumers that aren’t eager to click though sponsored content can be a difficult feat, which is what Culture Genesis is set out to change. The marketplace and financial hub makes direct ad sales to brands and agencies on the platform, offering more cost effective buys for shops that are looking to target diverse consumers. This direct ad purchasing system also results in two to three times higher cost per thousand impressions for creators, according to the platform.

Emmy Liederman

Emmy is an Adweek staff writer covering ad agencies.

