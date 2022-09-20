Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

This Minnesota Agency Gave Employees a Mandatory College-Level Seminar on Race

Former University of Minnesota professor Dr John Wright leads Media Bridge's anti-racism course

Headshots of Tracy Call, Jessica Westberg and Dr. John Write and picture side-by-side.
Media Bridge leaders ditch the cursory DEI efforts to go 'beyond DEI' in a mandatory seminar series for employees.Media Bridge Advertising
Headshot of Olivia Morley
By Olivia Morley

2 seconds ago

Media and tech leaders from the New York Times, NBCUniversal and more will discuss digital advertising trends at NexTech, Dec. 6–7, in NYC. Register now to save 40%.

Most companies’ DEI training efforts are lackluster at best, assuming they even exist. Usually, so-called training amounts to employees viewing short online videos centered on identifying workplace harassment. Agencies are no different, and in general don’t walk the walk when it comes to DEI. In fact, fewer than half of the agencies that pledged in 2020 to hire more Black leaders remained committed to that promise a year later.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Olivia Morley

Olivia Morley

Olivia is Adweek's senior reporter specializing in media agencies.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Climate Publisher Grist Elevates Its EIC to CEO as It Eyes Expansion
Sustainability

Climate Publisher Grist Elevates Its EIC to CEO as It Eyes Expansion

By Mark Stenberg

(Clockwise from top left): stills of branded entertainment from WhatsApp, Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Macmillans Super Surgeons
Premium

Is the Branded Entertainment Renaissance Finally Here?icon-image

By Brittaney Kiefer

Voice

Looking for a New CMO? Look No Further Than Your Social Media Managericon-image

By Chi Thukral

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan headshot
Connected TV

Never Have I Ever’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on ‘the Ultimate Form of Self-Expression’icon-image

By Will Russo

Microlearning
View All

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

The Advertising Opportunity Within Mobile Games

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

You Might Like

Is Premium Direct Supply the Answer to Making Programmatic Less Complicated? 

By Michael Zacharski, CEO, EMX by Big Village

5 Lessons for Planning Your First In-person Conference Since the Pandemic

By Paige O’Neill, CMO, Sitecore

Mastering Identity Unlocks the Promise of Addressability

By TransUnion

Confessions of a Confused Consumer

By PayPal