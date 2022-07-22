In many businesses, one of the biggest barriers to hiring more diverse teams is that bias can blight the recruitment process. Numerous studies have shown that factors such as ethnicity, gender or a foreign sounding name can make it more difficult for candidates to get job interviews. For example, a 2019 report from the Centre for Social Investigation at Oxford University’s Nuffield College found that applicants from minority ethnic backgrounds had to send 60% more applications than white British candidates to get a positive response from an employer.