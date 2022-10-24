Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech , Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25% .

In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller and community editor Luz Corona are joined by Erin Schmidt, chief product placement officer at BEN, an entertainment AI company that specializes in product placement. From strategic KFC mentions in Stranger Things to the critical role of a prop master, the episode dives into what it takes for brands to meaningfully connect with the audiences watching the (big and small) screen.