There Are Stranger Things Than Seeing a Brand on a Show These Days

Viewers are no longer rejecting product placement

By David Song & Luz Corona & Shannon Miller

5 mins ago

In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller and community editor Luz Corona are joined by Erin Schmidt, chief product placement officer at BEN, an entertainment AI company that specializes in product placement. From strategic KFC mentions in Stranger Things to the critical role of a prop master, the episode dives into what it takes for brands to meaningfully connect with the audiences watching the (big and small) screen.

