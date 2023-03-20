The Modern Executive Creative Director Must Be the Ultimate Multitasker

Driving relevance means driving growth. Join global brands and industry thought leaders at Brandweek, Sept. 11–14 in Miami, for actionable takeaways to better your marketing. 50% off passes ends April 10.
Just being creative isn’t enough to rise to the role of agency executive creative director. A good ecd must have the right combination of creative inspiration and know-how along with solid management and strategy skills to be able to balance the job of agency creative direction—making sure their creative teams execute directives, fits the voice and style of the brand and brief.
The ecd is a role that means assorted things to different agencies. At one shop, it could be the lead creative just under the chief creative officer, in charge of the day-to-day operations for the creative team.