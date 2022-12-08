The modern agency C-suite is one of rapid change. The typical top-down structure is slowly flattening and the roles of each C-suite position are constantly being altered.

Adweek has dedicated a series of stories analyzing what being a modern agency C-suite member entails, talking with people holding those positions at agencies big and small, and those independent or operated by holding companies.

Up next is the chief marketing officer. If the CEO is the captain of the ship, the chief marketing officer is the hard-working, highly visible first mate. The modern CMO position keeps morphing and adding responsibilities while some brands and agencies are dropping the role altogether. But the CMO is still the point person for all that comes through the agency.

The CMO position requires a nimbleness, an ability to see the entire picture, a keen business sense, and quite often, the CMO must be the face of the organization.

“It all boils down to driving growth with our reputation and in new business,” Laura Cona, CMO/chief growth officer of Wunderman Thompson North America, told Adweek. “We must help our agency communicate a differentiated proposition, nurture relationships, identify tools that can increase our odds of success and collect as much information to guide smarter decision making.”

Cultivating pride

Margaret Molloy, CMO of Siegel+Gale, sees her job as one of balancing long-term brand building with short-term sales, though in truth it is much more than that. She must also weigh business decisions with content creation, public relations and advanced social thought while leading her team at the agency.

Molloy is a prominent figure in the business world, having worked client side before coming to the agency a decade ago, and she often speaks and writes publicly about the role and how to simplify it. One of the main goals she has is to “cultivate pride” in the agency.

“I want my colleagues to be really proud of Siegel+Gale and I want our clients to be proud to use our services and capabilities. I believe to win in the room and to do great work that will regenerate more business, you have to feel pride. It sounds awfully simple and abstract, but I think it’s profoundly strategic,” Molloy told Adweek.

Parks Blackwell, vp of client development and marketing at digital agency PMG, states that culture has become one of the most interesting and important aspects of a CMO role.

“An authentic focus on culture is key to winning talent and new business. Growing and retaining our people is crucial to how we serve the brands we work with, and it requires really understanding and engaging with people on a personal level, listening, taking notice of preferences and behaviors and being willing to change and adapt to do what’s right,” Blackwell told Adweek.

Rebecca Groff, CMO at Wieden+Kennedy, told Adweek she believes that the CMO job used to be more about managing perceptions, or creating a certain image of an organization. “To me, it’s about telling the truth. Our stories and reputation should be reflective of the experience our employees and clients are having,” she said.

The pressures of the modern CMO

The CMO position has always been the one that gets scrutinized the most because the position touches every facet of the company, from sales and growth to operations, people, HR and production. That’s why the tenure of the modern business CMO has gotten shorter over the years, with the median tenure being just 25.5 months.

“An agency CMO can’t just talk about media cost savings or big, newsworthy upfronts. Right now, it’s about business impact, presenting what’s working to the board of directors or having the agency work highlighted in a quarterly earnings report,” said Blackwell.

The mass proliferation of boutiques, consultancies and specialist shops all competing for integrated work has made pitches more unpredictable, Cona stated, and agency CMOs “need to be skilled at nurturing opportunities to expand relationships beyond projects.”

To survive as a modern CMO, there must be “consistent communication with your leadership cohorts and overall agency team—one that fits the overall dynamics and mission for your agency,” Jorge Hernandez, founding partner and CMO at Atlanta agency Majority, told Adweek.

Kate Richling, CMO at Media.Monks, said that today’s agency CMOs should not get locked into a permanent marketing plan and strategy because big wins so often come from maximizing opportunities and finding white space.

“They must plan, yes, but also always be ready to adapt. Fast. A CMO must lead their team to respond to industry trends or news at the flip of a switch, constantly evolve with the market and run a steady and consistent machine,” Richling told Adweek, adding that her team prioritizes conversations and building relationships with a wide range of people so they can quickly identify and collaborate with subject matter experts to respond to an ever-evolving market.

Advice for future CMOs

Those who aspire to the CMO position are taking on a world of responsibility, but those already in the position have some advice for would-be chief marketers.

“Love marketing. All of it. The job changes every day. And your effort, passion and commitment have to be the same, no matter what,” said Hernandez.

Having a rounded business background is key to understanding the role, and Molloy thinks that CMOs must have client-side experience. “It gives you that breadth of perspective, that is invaluable,” she said, adding that building networks, having a strong point of view and the ability to influence people is also important.

Cona agrees with having a diversified background. “Take a non-linear career path. Work for big holding companies and smaller indies, spend time in account or strategy, know how to identify a big idea and keep abreast, and then learn the ins and outs of PR and project management,” she said.

Richling advised being agile and proactive, but also said that a CMO must take a reporter’s mindset, questioning how to uncover and amplify the agency in unique ways to the market.

“Follow your curiosity and remember, it’s your responsibility to track and understand your organization’s growth and sales goals,” said Richling.

Listening, asking questions and being a good observer are strong attributes of a good CMO, as are good relationships with employees and clients.

Groff said that future CMOs should focus on the truth and find people who are better than them to collaborate with throughout their careers.

“Relationships and driving growth will always be the best measures of our success. Internally and externally, relationships are critical to achieving your own goals, and the goals of the agency, so make sure you put maximum effort there,” said Blackwell.