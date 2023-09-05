Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.
When Mad Men character Peggy Olson steps into Don Draper’s office to contest her inadequate recognition as a copywriter at their agency, he asserts that receiving credit for ideas isn’t essential in advertising—unless you’re the creative director accepting a Clio award that he represents.
Limited by her boss’ defensiveness, Olson softens to a more modest, “You never say thank you.” In a blunt response to a junior copywriter’s request for recognition, he says: “That’s what the money’s for.”