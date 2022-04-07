Accounts

Test post SB

Illustration of several people typing on their smartphones with speech bubbles coming out of them.
On Twitter, replies to brands increased 44% between 2019 and 2020.Getty Images
Headshot of Robert Keenan
By Robert Keenan

3 mins ago

this is a test

Headshot of Robert Keenan

Robert Keenan

Robert Keenan is the president of Keenan Media, LLC.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Illustration of several people typing on their smartphones with speech bubbles coming out of them.

Accounts

Test Headline2 SB

By Robert Keenan

Illustration of several people typing on their smartphones with speech bubbles coming out of them.

Accounts

Test Headline SB

By Robert Keenan

A man checking into a hotel with his plant.

Adweek Brand Stars

This is a test headline number 6

By Robert Keenan

5G

This is a test headline

By Rob Keenan

Microlearning
View All


Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite


Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox


How Publisher Audits Reduce Fraud Risk and Improve ROI


Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

You Might Like


The CTV Audience That Pharma Brands Are Missing

By Brendan McHenry, SVP Strategy, Healthline Media


Spend Less Time Digging Through Data and More Time Taking Action

By Stuart Feil


5 Soft Skills to Use for a Successful Upfront Season and Beyond

By Pam Zucker


The Future Is Bright for Brands That Master Sports Advertising

By Matt Whitteker, CEO, MILLIONS.co