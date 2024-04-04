Test Article-CL Release 4-4

Experience ADWEEK House at Cannes , June 16-19. We’re celebrating 45 years of reporting with Now and Next—a creative opportunity for brands to define who they are and their future in the industry. Register .

Comedian and actress Kristin Wiig reprises her famous Saturday Night Live character, Target Lady, in Target’s national ad campaign for its new membership program.

Wiig’s character, which she created at improv and sketch comedy group The Groundlings and later became a fixture of SNL in the early 2000s, was a dim-witted and quirky Target employee with a bowl haircut and a great passion for her employer. Her small talk and enthusiasm for Target often baffled or irritated customers.

