Terry Crews, former pro athlete turned actor-TV host, made a splash in the advertising world as the high-octane, chest-baring star of a classic series of Old Spice commercials.

With his interest in the industry piqued by the P&G brand and many others he’s endorsed since, the ever-buff multi-hyphenate has now decided to flex some new muscles with the launch of his own ad shop called Super Serious.

For the bicoastal company, Crews is reuniting with Matt O’Rourke, an alum of McCann and Deutsch who previously worked on Old Spice. Paul Sutton, formerly of Circus Maximus and Crispin Porter + Bogusky, rounds out the leadership team under their mantra “everything is entertainment.”

Super Serious, which as a content producer plans to fan out into TV, movies, concerts, art, live events and other areas, has landed its first client in plant-based pioneer Impossible Foods. The indie agency, carrying little overhead and staffing per project, is behind Impossible’s new summer campaign, which includes a musical long-form ad premiering during the Tony Awards on Sunday.

An ‘anti-fragile’ company

Crews, who invested in his own Los Angeles-based high-tech production facility during the pandemic, can rattle off dozens of iconic commercial taglines. He’ll use those as inspiration for his behind-the-scenes foray into the ad industry.

“I grew up in the heyday of TV, and to me, things like ‘where’s the beef,’ ‘I can’t believe I ate the whole thing,’ and ‘time to make the donuts’ are just as powerful as the first time I saw Star Wars or watched Sanford & Son,” Crews told Adweek. “I don’t separate them in my head.”

Touting a nimble structure with quick reflexes and an “anti-fragile” thick skin, Crews and his co-founders aren’t sold on the traditional term “ad agency.” Instead, they prefer to call Super Serious “a creative company.”





Crews as character President Camacho

“We’re keeping the model flexible, with the ability to ramp up and down to fit the need and get the right solution,” Sutton, who will be headquartered in New York as the company’s managing partner, told Adweek. “We’re not trying to work on an AOR or retainer model.”

The fluid framework and short turnaround time were especially appealing to Impossible, where newly named chief marketing and creative officer Leslie Sims had only a few months in the job leading into the faux meat brand’s key warm-weather grilling season.

“We needed to move fast and be super iterative,” Sims told Adweek. “They flex up to meet the client—they can cherry-pick the right creatives and fast track the work.”

Risky business

Crews, who hosts NBC’s hit series America’s Got Talent, became a commercial pitchman early in his Hollywood career, even though advisors tried to talk him out of accepting the gigs.

“They told me I’d get pigeonholed,” said the Brooklyn Nine-Nine and White Chicks star. “But I’m an old football player—I didn’t have Juilliard training—and I didn’t see a reason not to do it.”

As it turns out, Crews loved the immediacy of advertising, the tweaks he could add to the message and the cultural impact it could make. He’s been active in the industry for years, racking up campaigns on some of the biggest media stages—including the Super Bowl—for AT&T, State Farm, Amazon and Toyota, among others.

Crews, whose other creative pursuits include designing furniture and playing flute, plans to draw from the best of what he’s seen and learned for Super Serious, with an eye toward pushing the envelope.

“It’s like auto-tune. If everything’s perfect, you’re asleep,” Crews said. “It pays to be a little risky. It’s like my whole career: you love it or hate it but you won’t forget it.”

President Camacho

Putting that philosophy into practice, Super Serious staged a head-turning stunt at this spring’s SXSW as an early teaser for the company.

Crews, decked out as Idiocracy fan favorite character Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho, held a fake press conference to announce his make-believe run for the White House in 2024.

That was after he’d taken to the streets of Austin in an American flag-draped Hummer, imparting Camacho’s particular brand of wacky wisdom via bullhorn to convention-goers: “China owns the moon! Big Macs cost $80! The DMV bought HBO,” he shouted from the open truck bed. “Tony Stark died for our sins. The future is f-ed up!”

Festival attendees lined up for blocks for a related party, which featured a performance by Thundercat. Speculation swirled—is Crews promoting an Idiocracy sequel? Or maybe a new energy drink or a streaming service?

The answer was none of the above, but Crews hadn’t explained the cameo until now. He calls it a living, breathing, buzz-generating example of the kind of entertainment he’ll aim to develop at Super Serious.

“I like to break the fifth wall,” Crews said, noting that the company’s projects intend to flow seamlessly from one media platform to another and take advantage of eco-friendly production methods and sophisticated tech.

While playing on a broad canvas, Super Serious will lead with its convictions, intentionally skipping certain product categories, much the same as Crews has in his life as a pitchman. Booze is off limits, as are gambling apps and services, which he says “would not be on-brand for me.”

“I’ve been offered millions of dollars” from brands in both industries, he said. “I’ve told people, ‘I know it’s a lot of money, but I don’t think I’d be an effective salesman for that.’ It’s about my authenticity and who I am. You’ve got to mean what you say—authenticity is everything, or you have nothing.”