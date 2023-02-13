Super Bowl Advertising Can’t Be One-Off Spots Anymore

Super Bowl ads have long been the biggest spots of the year for brands, the ones that set the tone for their annual performance and beyond. Brands like Coca-Cola, Budweiser and Frito-Lay have made the Big Game their big showcases, with mostly winning results. Memorable spots have ranged from Mean Joe Greene tossing his jersey to a young fan, to a trio of frogs reciting a beer name, to Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd swapping memories.