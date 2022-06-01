Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Stagwell’s Constellation network is expanding and formalizing its offering, and it has a fresh take on how a holding company can organize to serve its clients. As part of this process it’s investing in a leadership expansion, with 72andSunny founder John Boiler pivoting roles and welcoming a new digital leader to the top.