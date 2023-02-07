Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Super Bowl advertising costs money, but being in the Big Game doesn’t guarantee long-term success. Some brands that have had lauded and memorable spots in Super Bowls past are limping along or have faded away completely.

The dotcom boom of the late 1990s and early 2000s found a lot of companies trying to gain a foothold in the startup economy. Some turned to traditional advertising to get their names to the top of the heap, but fell from those heights once the wild west of WWW was settled.

Others, like unknown company EDS (Electronic Data Systems), spun success out of the game. The famed “Herding Cats” spot gave the company that was founded by Ross Perot in 1962 a public face as it was trying to win a military contract against bigger companies like IBM. After its 2000 debut, and a boost from President Bill Clinton who said it was his favorite of the game, the campaign succeeded.

“The audience was a really small group of government and military representatives, and they saw them on the game and said “OK, they’re legit, and they actually won the contract,” David Lubars, chairman and chief creative officer at BBDO told Adweek. Lubars was part of the team at Fallon, along with Dean Hanson and Greg Hahn, who produced the hilarious spot about cowboys trying to wrangle cats.

EDS was eventually acquired by HP, so ultimately, even though the company doesn’t exist any longer, it achieved what it set out to do. “That’s why it’s so important how you target who you’re talking to,” said Lubars.

The recent crypto boom is the modern dot com boom. Crypto was all over the Super Bowl last year. In that short time, one of the biggest advertisers, FTX, has tumbled like a drunk fan down a flight of stadium stairs, though Coinbase, with its memorable floating QR code, seems to be surviving after a federal securities suit was dismissed.

Here are a few of the companies who fizzled after their flashy Big Game debuts.

OurBeginning.com

A part of the dot com boom, OurBeginning.com was a wedding and event invitation and stationary specialty site. Its “Angry Brides” ad showed a bunch of brides in wedding dresses fighting each other because a bridal shop gave them the same invitations, touting the website as a better alternative. The ad, which ran in the second quarter of the dot com-heavy 2000 Super Bowl, was done by Bennett & Company, a PR and marketing agency from Florida. Three sequential ads ran during halftime of the game.

“With our partners at Disney, we strategized, wrote and produced a series of halftime commercials that made the media take notice and got the client exactly what he wanted—publicity and awareness immediately. From idea to Super Bowl Sunday was just six weeks,” said Bennett.

This team maximized media opportunities before, during and after the game, with the goal being to raise awareness to reach brides. Including production and airtime, Bennett and OurBeginning spent less than $4 million and achieved PR value of $21 million.

The Orlando-based OurBeginning.com didn’t make it long after the Big Game, however. It ended up filing for bankruptcy protection just over a year later, and now the URL is owned by a children’s school in Seattle.

Bennett & Company represented OurBeginning, but also did project work for a division of Disney. Since ABC, which is owned by Disney, was broadcasting the Super Bowl that year, owner Laura Bennett suggested OurBeginning be a part of it, and the client was on board.

“We had no idea there was a pending bust for this client,” Bennett told Adweek. “But for my agency it launched us into a whole new stratosphere of PR professionals who maximized advertising at the Super Bowl.”

Bennett said she still gets business from the ad, and she hopes it shows the ability to turn around something big in less than six weeks, along with the impact PR coverage and messaging can have long after halftime is over.

Pets.com

Before PetSmart, Petco, Chewy or any of the countless online pet-product sources available to consumers today, there was Pets.com. Just after launching in 1998 with substantial financial backing from Amazon, it had a huge network of warehouses and it had the foresight to buy up competitors before they could put their own leash on the pet market.

Oh, and it also had a little sock-puppet dog mascot, created by TBWA/Chiat/Day, who lit up screens as a roving reporter in Pets.com ads and as a rolling balloon in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. By Super Bowl 34 in 2000, Pets.com had a Super Bowl ad with the puppet searching for the high notes of Chicago’s “If You Leave Me Now.” To then-TBWA creative director Rob Smiley, the sock puppet was an embodiment of the dot-com boom’s new, irreverent approaches and delivery methods.

“The sock puppet is essentially a spokesperson, or as we call it a spokespuppet,” he said. “How was that spokespuppet going to be different from typical other spokespeople?”

The puppet had character and a following, but not a lot of cash stuffed in its sock. Pets.com was bringing in about six figures in revenue a year while spending nearly $12 million on advertising alone. Shortly after the Super Bowl in February 2000, when Pets.com shares went public, Smiley and his team sensed that the puppet’s days might be numbered.

“As people are not great watchers of the markets,” Smiley said. “ [Pets.com] was notoriously one of the first tech stocks that went public and did not do well, and I think that was the signal to not just us but to the whole market that this might be the the collapse of that dot-com boom.”

By November 2000, Pets.com stopped taking orders and had begun liquidating its assets. Two years later, the sock puppet sold for $125,000 and was used by a company called 1-800-BAR-NONE in low-budget auto loan ads that ran among court shows and Jerry Springer airings—a development Smiley considered “a little bit of a disappointment,” but one he and his team recovered from quickly.

Smiley went on to stints as creative director at Apple, R/GA, Doremus, Berlin Cameron and elsewhere while building an impressive body of work as a freelance creative director. He’s never had to hide his association with Pets.com or the puppet (it’s still on the front page of his website), and has addressed it publicly on multiple occasions.

“Like everything else in advertising, everything is ephemeral,” he said. “We produce things that last for six weeks or two months, we all pretend as though they’ll be the campaign forever, but we all know in our hearts that it will be changed immediately, so no one’s too married to the idea of these things becoming permanent cultural fixtures.”

While his experience with Pets.com bears little resemblance to the fallout that followed FTX’s collapse, Smiley advises the creative team behind last year’s Larry David ad to not concern themselves about it. He views it as good work that is still funny—and still makes relevant points about skepticism toward the product—and should allow them to move on to other accounts and better work in the future. Noting that FTX’s failures shouldn’t negate a creative team’s successes, Smiley paraphrased DDB founder Bill Bernbach in summarizing their situation:

“Nothing kills a bad product faster than good advertising.”

Epidemic Marketing

When your own creative agency is pleading with you not to buy a Super Bowl ad, it might be worth at least asking why.

Founded in September 1999 with a little less than $8 million in venture capital, Epidemic got itself a website (Epidemic.com) and a half-baked business plan and went to work. Its entire existence was based on the premise that it was worth paying people to attach ads to their outgoing email instead of cutting out the middleman and simply spamming recipients directly.

Chris McKee, who was then chief creative director of Epidemic’s agency partner The Geppetto Group (a WPP subsidiary), knew the company’s backers, looked at their finances, and spoke his piece about the company’s dreams of an ad in the 2000 Super Bowl. His crew had done six months’ worth of research, identified deal targets and made an unorthodox suggestion during the tech boom: Success was not inevitable.

“We told them they shouldn’t do a Super Bowl spot,” McKee said. “They were going to spend their entire marketing budget for the year on one spot, and we felt like they had a unique proposition and there were other ways for them to reach other channels and to reach their constituents.”

But, as McKee lamented, “there are a lot of patients who don’t take their doctor’s advice.” Epidemic waved off the warning and Geppetto created an ad featuring a man receiving money from a bathroom attendant for washing his hands, in an elevator for sneezing—basically for doing things he was already doing. While the general public was lukewarm to the spot, businesses loved it so much that their response to the ad crashed Epidemic’s servers.

That would be a great day-after headline, if Epidemic had any cash on hand to actually fix the server issue and expand operations. With funds drying up and buyout options nonexistent amid the dot-com bust, Epidemic called it quits in June 2000—roughly four months after their Super Bowl ad aired. McKee’s team had done everything right, offered all of the warnings it could and was left with a Super Bowl ad, but no follow-up business or client. Instead of hiding the work or running from it, they held it up as an example of the merits of durable engagement.

“When you get to a certain point in advertising, the successes aren’t what our clients benefit the most from: They benefit the most from mistakes that either we’ve made or that our other clients have made or that we’ve seen in the industry,” McKee said. “That was a great learning moment.”

McKee and his Geppetto colleague Marc Greengrass, who worked as a copywriter on the Epidemic ad, decided to refocus the agency based on their Super Bowl experience. They wanted thoughtful, sustainable campaigns that deliver a client’s message in an efficient, culturally relevant way throughout the year rather than the broad, blunt force of an expensive, one-off ad or activation. In 2012, they rebranded the agency Flint + Steel and McKee still serves as CEO today.

McKee and his team didn’t end up using the Epidemic Super Bowl ad as a reference for very long, and he wasn’t a fan of doing so (“That’s just you being lucky enough to have a well-funded client”). Looking at the crypto crash and the FTX example, McKee suggests changing the context of how the ad is used. He points to Epidemic only as the ad that sparked his agency to change course and rebrand, and notes that FTX’s fallout presents issues far thornier that Epidemic’s collapse ever did.

“That’s like if I was Bill Cosby’s agent,” he said. “Would I want to have Bill Cosby on my client list if I was an agent? Probably not.”

Cyberian Outpost

Even the nerdiest corners of the dot-com boom wanted marketers to make them cool for a few seconds once the Super Bowl came around.

Founded in 1995, Cyberian Outpost catered squarely to Mac geeks at a time when Microsoft ruled the earth. Its Outpost.com site enjoyed steady growth throughout the mid-’90s and had the customers and the revenue to splurge on a Super Bowl ad in 1998 and to call in one of the most influential names in marketing at the time: The Cliff Freeman Agency.

The same folks who gave Wendy’s (and ‘80s presidential hopefuls) their “Where’s the Beef?” catch phrase and Little Caesar’s its “Pizza, Pizza” slogan were tasked with making a then-niche tech shop palatable to the largest sports audience in the United States. Roger Camp, who was an art director at Cliff Freeman at the time, saw two options.

“One of the account guys had money invested in Outpost, and we turned to him and said, ‘We have a somewhat straighter, more soulful (eh, it’s a stretch), different campaign,” Camp said. “He was like, ‘Well, I’ve got money in this thing, I want a big stink, I would go with this.’ and it was the outrageous one.”

That spot allowed Camp’s group to take Outpost.com’s logo and launch fake gerbils at it from a cannon. What did that have to do with Macs or home delivery? Nothing, but the Cliff Freeman Agency was a house built on awards, and Cyberian Outpost valued visibility.

“These guys came to Cliff because of the wonderful, well-known work and just said ‘Go get us eyeballs,’” Camp said. “So that was like, ‘Let’s create something outrageous, and then send complaints to Outpost if we get more clicks.’ That was the turning point: What was the measurement of success for them? Clicks.”

The plan worked. The ad won multiple awards and became “the poster child of look-at-this dot-com work.” Cliff Freeman followed it up with spots unleashing a pack of wolves on a marching band and tattooing the Outpost.com logo onto toddlers in daycare centers. The company lasted another three years until it was crushed beneath the weight of the dot-com bust in 2001 and sold to the now-defunct Fry’s Electronics for $21 million. However, even Outpost’s relative longevity by dot-com standards didn’t improve the “sell-by date” of Cliff Freeman’s Super Bowl work for the company.

“There were CMOs who were creatively driven who I could say ‘Oh, I worked on this,’ and they would smile, and they would nod and we would talk about the craziness of it all,” he said. “But there are a lot [with whom] you just don’t bring that up, because that’s associated with a bad downturn and nobody CMO-wise wants to be associated with anything near that.”

Camp went on to serve as creative director for Wieden+Kennedy and Fallon and chief creative officer at Publicis before founding the Camp + King agency with Leo Burnett veteran Jaime Camp in 2011. Before the agency even had clients, it hosted a tour of consultants and both Camp and King debated the merits of showing them the Outpost.com Super Bowl work. Ultimately, it was stripped from the agenda for fear that it would be seen less as a creative solution and more as “part of a failed moment in time.”

The creative team behind the FTX work faces a similar conundrum. Had the cryptocurrency market kept building, Camp said, they might have been hailed as heroes. But since it failed, and FTX is now viewed as a cautionary tale of marketing influence and mishandled investments, the work now bears a mark.

“It’s going to be the Barry Bonds home run ball with the asterisk next to it,” Camp said. “You have to tuck this one away and it becomes one of those meetings where it’s not probably leading in your book—it may live at the back with a funny joke of ‘Oh, yeah, we’re the guys who did this. Don’t blame us.’”