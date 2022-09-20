Media and tech leaders from the New York Times , NBCUniversal and more will discuss digital advertising trends at NexTech, Dec. 6–7, in NYC. Register now to save 40% .

Retail media and e-commerce are a growing piece of the global economy, although the categories will grow more incrementally than in previous years now that China’s e-commerce market has matured—and digital advertising growth is dimming amidst the recession. That is, according to GroupM’s This Year Next Year 2022 E-Commerce and Retail Media Forecast.