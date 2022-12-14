Reddit, Omnicom Media Group Ink Enterprise Partnership in Canada

Reddit reached its first ever enterprise partnership agreement with Omnicom Media Group in the U.S. in March 2021, and Wednesday, the two companies headed north.

The platform and the global marketing and corporate communications company revealed an enterprise partnership in Canada that will enhance the value of media spend on Reddit for clients of OMG Canada agencies including Hearts & Science, OMD, PHD Media and Touché.

Those clients will receive priority access to Reddit’s in-house creative agency, KarmaLab, via a dedicated lead.

Early visibility into and opportunities to partner on key research projects is also in the mix, and the agencies’ clients will benefit from custom data and insights, with a dedicated lead, as well.

And clients will be able to partake in exclusive platform training and early access to product and feature testing.

Reddit established its Canadian presence by opening an office in Toronto in March 2021, and several OMG Canada clients have already been advertising on the platform.

Reddit global agency lead for OMG Andrew Abbott said in a statement, “Extending our enterprise partnership with Omnicom Media Group to include a specific Canadian focus is a natural evolution for us, and I am excited to see the upleveled client success on the platform as a result of these strategic and commercial benefits. With shared values at the global level, particularly when it comes to maximizing advertiser choice and control, this enterprise partnership will further strengthen Reddit’s and OMG’s relationships as we both continue to scale globally.”

OMG Canada chief investment officer Nancy Surphlis added, “As brands continue to identify interesting and engaging ways to make emotional connections with their consumers, OMG Canada has identified Reddit, with its unique tools and highly engaged audiences, as a valuable partnership opportunity. This local partnership is another example of OMG’s commitment to assuring a competitive advantage for all of our clients.”