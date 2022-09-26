Metaverse

Purpose-Led Brands Have an Opportunity to Diversify the Metaverse

Virtual activations around DEI and activism resonate more with users than one-off experiences

two avatars in front of an absolut bottle
The metaverse has an opportunity to reach consumers on a deeper level than giveaways and games.Absolut
Headshot of Emmy Liederman
By Emmy Liederman

1 min ago

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.).

This year, Roberto Max Salas transported 30,000 guests to Coachella. Salas, co-founder and CEO of creative agency Young Hero, knows the average person can’t afford a ticket, so instead he brought the music and art festival experience to the metaverse. The activation, which was created in partnership with media shop UEG, promoted client Absolut Vodka with a high-tech dance floor, open bar and Pride-themed, genderless clothing.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Sept. 26, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Emmy Liederman

Emmy Liederman

Emmy is an Adweek staff writer covering agencies, influencers and the creator economy.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Sustainability

Fighting Climate Doom With Solutions-Focused (and Science-Backed) Inspirational TikToksicon-image

By Kathryn Lundstrom

The logo for Brandweek: The Podcast
Adweek Podcasts

Brandweek Podcast: Driving Results With People-Led Problem Solving

By Al Mannarino

Adweek Podcasts

To Dine For Podcast: Artis Stevens, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

By Al Mannarino

Woman in billboard grabbing chicken from other billboard
Out of Home

Jollibee’s Chicken Ads Look So Tasty, Other Billboards Can’t Resist

By Samantha Nelson

Microlearning
View All

What Is Incrementality and Why Is It Critical for Proving ROI? 

The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

You Might Like

Will Consumers Greet Your Ads With “Ho Ho Ho” or “Ho Hum” This Holiday Season?

By Matthew Tilley, Executive Director of Marketing, Vericast

In Economic Uncertainty, Don’t Slash Ad Spend, Slash Ad Waste

By Michael Parkes, President, VideoAmp

Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of Classic TV Advertising

By MNTN

Confessions of a Confused Consumer

By PayPal