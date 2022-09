Media and tech leaders from the New York Times , NBCUniversal and more will discuss digital advertising trends at NexTech, Dec. 6–7, in NYC. Register now to save 40% .

Publicis Group is to place a focus on the evolution of creative commerce across the business, as it renewed Arthur Sadoun as chairman and chief executive for another four years—resulting in the naming of a new management team structure and chief operating officer Steve King being given a new role as chairman for Europe.