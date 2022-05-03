Mergers & Acquisitions Publicis Groupe Acquires Ecommerce Platform Profitero The acquisition of the SaaS intelligence company aims to maximize product performance Profitero currently provides insights for 4,000 brands and 70 million products.Publicis, Profitero By Kyle O’Brien2 mins ago Publicis Groupe has acquired Profitero, a top SaaS global analytics platform that helps brands optimize ecommerce ad spend. Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Kyle O’Brien @kobrie kyle.obrien@adweek.com Kyle O’Brien is a staff reporter for Adweek and editor of AgencySpy. Recommended articles