Publicis' Chief Metaverse Officer is a Lion Named Leon

With consumer spend in the metaverse set to reach $5 trillion by 2030, according to research released by McKinsey, the advertising industry has been busy setting up its stall to showcase what it can already achieve in this virtual reality landscape. Publicis Groupe has taken a slightly different direction, however, after it announced the appointment of its own chief metaverse officer—an AI powered Lion avatar named Leon who can talk the language of marketing and comes complete with a hoodie and chinos.