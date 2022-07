Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network . If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch .

“Thank you for your feedback,” the email began. My eyes swiveled away from the Macbook to the blue skies beyond my window. We were limping to the finish line of launching a new diversity initiative, and the delays were getting harder to explain. The email continued, “But I don’t think we’re quite ready for that yet … ”