Philips Domestic Appliances has named Omnicom Media Group (OMG) as its global media agency across all kitchen appliances, coffee, climate, garment and floor care ranges in over 100 countries.

The appliances business, which was sold to global investment firm Hillhouse Investment in 2021 for around $3.07 billion (3 billion euros), has tasked OMG with the role of implementing a new marketing model while also focusing on its accelerated agenda of growth. To do this it will support Philips Domestic Appliances across traditional, digital and performance media planning and buying for its entire brand portfolio and campaign schedule.

The partnership will begin from April 1.

Growth, impact and ambition

In a statement, the recently promoted head of global brands and marketing strategy at Philips Domestic Appliances, Trix van der Vleuten, explained: “Consumers respond to an entire experience. They don’t separate the message from the medium which is why we designed an agency model that is truly consumer-first and focused on impact.”

She had previously held the post of global senior director of brand, creation and planning within the company having joined from KFC in 2021.

The appointment of OMG follows that of Droga5 London in November as its global creative agency, taking over from Dept, which had held the contract on a temporary basis.

That appointment saw Droga5 London become the strategic, creative and sustainable partner for Philips Domestic Appliances across all kitchen appliances, coffee, air, garment and floor care ranges of the company in over 100 countries.

Alex de Ruwe, head of media at Philips Domestic Appliances, added: “With OMG we have found a media partner that empowers growth and enables us to achieve our ambitious goals. OMG’s tech, tools and talent take media to the next level through integration, standardization, automation, simplification

and innovation. We look forward to a fruitful and long-term collaboration with our new agency.”