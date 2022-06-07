Influencers & Creators One Minute Briefs Founder Nick Entwistle Accused of Assault by Former Contract Employee Others report Entwistle's behavior towards them has been inappropriate Nick Entwistle, founder of UK-based One Minute Briefs, is shown in one of the organization's Instagram videos.@OneMinuteBriefs on Instagram By Emmy Liederman & Olivia Morley1 min ago [Sensitive content: This article includes description of an alleged physical assault.] Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Emmy Liederman @emmyliederman emmy.liederman@adweek.com Emmy is an Adweek staff writer covering ad agencies. Olivia Morley @_oliviamorley olivia.morley@adweek.com Olivia is Adweek's senior reporter specializing in media agencies. Recommended articles