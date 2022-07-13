Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) and Publicis Media emerged as industry leaders in Forrester’s latest media agency Wave report, receiving praise from analysts for their focus on integrating disciplines, their audience segmentation abilities and the tech platforms that power their planning and activation. (Disclaimer: This reporter previously worked on earlier Wave evaluations.)