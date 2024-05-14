Don't miss ADWEEK House at Cannes , June 16-19. Join us as we celebrate our 45th anniversary and explore the industry's now and next. RSVP .

Kelechi Nwankwoala is the research lead at NeuroLab, the GroupM agency Mindshare’s consumer neuroscience lab, where he measures consumers’ emotions using methods like electroencephalogram, facial expression analysis and implicit association tests.

Nwankwoala led a global research study in collaboration with Snap, which drew insights from a panel of 28,000 adult participants across 14 markets that now impact the way Mindshare’s clients invest across social platforms. As a result, Mindshare’s CPG, travel and financial services clients rely on Nwankwoala’s datasets to hone their media planning, and other GroupM agencies benefit too.

“For me, it comes down to empathy,” he told ADWEEK. “All of marketing really is about resonating with a particular person, treating them empathetically, figuring out what moves them [and wondering], ‘How are they going to respond?’”

Nwankwoala is ADWEEK’s Media Rising Star because of his leadership in neuro research and advanced techniques for measuring consumers’ emotions. Through his work, Nwankwoala delivers clients important insights that guide their media and growth strategies.

(Neuro)marketing and empathy

One Mindshare client applies data filters to its social spending strategy, diverting media for each of its sub-brands to platforms that align with its goals. Thanks to Nwankwoala’s dataset, marketers know that Snapchat is effective at educating consumers and cultivating feelings of joy, and LinkedIn is the right place for brands that are focused on building connections.

Spotify, another NeuroLab collaborator, co-invested in a recent audio advertising impact study led by Nwankwoala that spanned 19 GroupM clients across CPG, gaming and health categories and drew conclusions from 500 North America-based consumers.

“We were impressed with Kelechi’s presentation capabilities and how well he understood the intricate details of the brain reactions during this study,” said Emily Vuocolo, WPP agency lead at Spotify, in a statement shared with ADWEEK.

Validating hypotheses and platform partners

From Nwankwoala’s research, Mindshare and Spotify learned that digital audio drives listeners’ emotions 11% higher than other mediums, on average. The data revealed some surprising conclusions. Information-heavy ads were 20% more effective than entertainment-first ads, for instance. And audio ads featuring celebrity voices bumped up listeners’ engagement and their degree of emotional intensity by 21%. Nwankwoala presented these findings in October at ADWEEK’s Crack the Code conference.

“We created this dataset using the implicit association testing that allowed us to pinpoint different audience groups and show the kind of need states or desires that they had on social media,” he said. “Some consumers want to connect; others want to learn more or advance in their career.”

NeuroLab’s dataset is now available to GroupM as a whole, underscoring how media agencies that invest in proprietary research stand to strengthen their holding companies’ broader media offering—the kind of thing Mindshare demonstrates and mentions during pitches.

“We’re very often involved in new business, in the form of either projects that are done proactively, or [NeuroLab] just being talked about as one of the key capabilities and differentiators that Mindshare has,” Nwankwoala said.

A separate study done in partnership with media measurement firm Integral Ad Science pinpointed how creative quality and consumer attention coalesce and impact branding. The research lead and his team proved correct their hypothesis that higher consumer attention correlates with better brand outcomes, and that creative quality, when measured by consumers’ emotional reactions, positively impacts attention levels. The study’s female participants displayed more emotional reactions to certain ads relative to their male counterparts, which correlated with stronger brand recall and awareness.

Turning his attention to AI

Nwankwoala is quick to speak up about AI and its potential benefits to the research lab environment. He already uses AI tools to conduct facial analysis and suspects that in the future, he might use AI to reduce the number of study participants required to gather meaningful data.

“Those are the kinds of things I think are really exciting. You can imagine a world where, instead of 30 people for a test, we only need 15 people. Those efficiencies will make neuromarketing that much more valuable to clients overall,” Nwankwoala said.

