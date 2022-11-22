From music to commerce, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been influencing culture for decades. Whether it’s music, fashion or entertainment, Combs knows exactly what’s going on by staying in tune with his audience and being right at the pulse of culture.

Combs Enterprises is an agency with a portfolio of various businesses and investments spanning music, fashion, fragrance, beverage, marketing, film, television and media properties. Its businesses include REVOLT TV & Media, Bad Boy Entertainment and more.

Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Deon Graham, CMO at Combs Enterprises. Graham shares his journey into the media industry and how the company is shaping the landscape for the next generation.

