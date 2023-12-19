Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

When it comes to keeping up with the latest trends and staying culturally relevant, some brands struggle. While some always seem be in the know about the latest TikTok dances or Instagram memes, others may not be sure how to stay up to date. That’s where creative agency Movers+Shakers comes in.

In 2016, Broadway performer/director Geoffrey Goldberg and marketing expert Evan Horowitz began a collaboration that led to the creation of Movers+Shakers. It began when Goldberg posted a dance video on Facebook that gained 30,000 views overnight. Horowitz saw this as an opportunity to utilize Goldberg’s talent for storytelling to create unique and memorable marketing strategies.

The duo behind Movers+Shakers demonstrated the impact of linking brands to culture through music-driven videos. They swiftly broadened the agency’s skillset and were among the earliest agencies to join TikTok in 2019. Movers+Shakers persistently urges its clients to venture into uncharted territories on social media and in culture.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Goldberg and Horowitz to discuss how they got started in the agency space, as well as their advice for brands that want to stay on top of cultural trends.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.