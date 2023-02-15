Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

Mondelēz International has moved part of its global content production contract into WPP, two years after appointing S4 Capital to handle it alongside Publicis Groupe, which has also picked up a larger share as a result.

The global confectionery and snack maker, which owns brands such as Cadbury, Philadelphia, Sour Patch, Milka, Toblerone, Ritz and Oreo, initially appointed Publicis Groupe and S4 Capital to service its new global content production model that was introduced in 2020.

Adweek has learned that Mondelēz chose to move S4 Capital’s contract to WPP following an internally-led pitch against Publicis Group. This did not include the work within the European region, already held by Publicis.

The WPP contract will be serviced by both Ogilvy and Hogarth. Sources close to the matter explained that the move was due to Mondelēz finding that S4 Capital “did not have a set infrastructure” and was “under-resourced” to be able to service the size of the account as required.

The framework introduced two years ago was designed to be “more agile” while aiming to connect creativity, data and media to drive a high volume of personalized content across platforms and customer touch points.

Digital marketing services firm Media.Monks led S4 Capital’s involvement while Publicis Groupe created a dedicated account division called Team Pop.

Media.Monks was handed the responsibility for Mondelēz’s global tech infrastructure, global websites and content production for AMEA, Latin America and North America. Publicis Groupe’s Team Pop was tasked with content production for the European region, and is believed to have also extended its remit.

When appointed in 2019, Publicis Groupe handled global creative for biscuits and gum divisions, and WPP will now handle chocolate, candy, powdered beverages and cheese divisions. Publicis also shares the bulk of the company’s global media responsibilities, with VaynerMedia and WPP also holding some duties.

The latest structure since the incorporation of WPP is understood to be in line with the global creative contract, which both networks also service.

The Mondelēz International contract was categorized by S4 Capital as one of its “Whopper” contracts, which constitutes a handful of major businesses that deliver more than $20 million in sales a year.

WPP and Accenture were both involved in the content production pitch in 2020.

Mondelēz, S4 Capital, WPP and Publicis Groupe declined to comment.