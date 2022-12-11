No agency succeeds by playing it safe. Boring creative doesn’t move the needle for brands, and agencies that peddle in mediocrity dissolve quickly. That has never been a problem for Mischief @ No Fixed Address in its two-and-a-half years of existence.

Mischief takes calculated creative risks for brands including Eos, Coors Light and Tinder and continues to gain momentum for its edgy work, such as Eos’ limited-edition line of shaving creams named “Bless Your F*ing Cooch,” which highlighted an influencer’s slightly profane love for the product, and Tinder’s brutally honest portrayal of single life in its “You’re Not for Everyone” campaigns.