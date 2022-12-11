Agency of the Year

Mischief @ No Fixed Address Is Adweek’s 2022 Midsize Agency of the Year

The independent shop mixes creative risk and measured strategy

By Kyle O’Brien

No agency succeeds by playing it safe. Boring creative doesn’t move the needle for brands, and agencies that peddle in mediocrity dissolve quickly. That has never been a problem for Mischief @ No Fixed Address in its two-and-a-half years of existence.

Mischief takes calculated creative risks for brands including Eos, Coors Light and Tinder and continues to gain momentum for its edgy work, such as Eos’ limited-edition line of shaving creams named “Bless Your F*ing Cooch,” which highlighted an influencer’s slightly profane love for the product, and Tinder’s brutally honest portrayal of single life in its “You’re Not for Everyone” campaigns.

This story first appeared in the Dec. 12, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

