Join female leaders from WNBA, BET, Baked by Melissa and more at the Women Trailblazers Summit in NYC on July 14 for a day of inspirational conversations, insightful stories and important connections. Sign up with code WT30 to save 30% .

With the recently announced merger of Essence and MediaCom, the formation of the technology layer GroupM Nexus and the formalization of Mindshare’s meshing with Neo, GroupM is in the midst of a big change.