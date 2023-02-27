Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

McCann Worldgroup has hired Grey’s Javier Campopiano as its new global chief creative officer.

Campopiano will begin the role later this year and report to McCann Worldgroup chief executive and McCann Agency CEO Daryl Lee.

The hire comes after IPG-owned McCann Woldgroup restructured its leadership in January, with Lee becoming global CEO and Alex Lopez, global president and chief creative officer, leaving the company. Following Lopez’s departure, McCann created one global CCO position.

In that new role, Campopiano will oversee creative across the global network, which spans more than 100 countries and has 16,000 employees. He will also work closely with Suzanne Powers, whom McCann recently promoted to chief product officer with the remit of improving product excellence.

Most recently, Campopiano has served as the worldwide chief creative officer at Grey since 2021. He joined the WPP-owned agency in 2019 as CCO of Grey Europe and global clients.

While at Grey, he oversaw work such as Coca-Cola’s 2022 venture into branded entertainment for Christmas and a Pringles gaming campaign that saw a video game character break into the real world.

Prior to that, Campopiano was CCO at Saatchi & Saatchi North America, where he created perhaps his best-known work, the 2018 multi-award-winning “It’s a Tide Ad.”

He began his career at Ogilvy Argentina, served as regional creative director for Ogilvy Latin America, and was later CCO of FCB New York.

“The last four years have been amongst the most fulfilling of my career, and since I met Daryl and the team, I haven’t stopped thinking of the endless possibilities of joining one of the most complete and exciting assemblies of brands and talent in our industry,” Campopiano said in a statement.

“These days we all have two jobs in advertising: create excellence for the assignments we work on; and make our industry a talent magnet again. And McCann Worldgroup is an exciting place to make these things happen,” he continued.

Lee added: “I am super excited to get to work with Javi. He is a kindred spirit from the southern hemisphere, making his mark on the global stage through ideas that shape the world for the better. His creativity has no boundaries, his work defies categories, and he has the recognition to prove it. But most of all, he understands that a democratic culture of deep inclusion will define the next generation of creativity in our industry.”