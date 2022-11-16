McCann Worldgroup has hired Anaka Kobzev as its new global chief communications officer. Kobzev, who comes to the agency from TBWA, will report directly to McCann Worldgroup’s new global CEO Daryl Lee at McCann’s New York headquarters when her position becomes effective in January 2023.

Kobzev, who will sit on McCann Worldgroup’s global leadership team, has nearly two decades of creative and media agency experience, most recently as global head of communications at TBWA. In her new role she will oversee global communications, as well as reputation management, social presence, external and employee communications, events and social. Part of her remit is to highlight McCann’s focus on creativity, showcasing the company’s creative work and creative people from around the world.

“The spirit of it is to generally promote the company’s vision of being the leader in the business of creativity and to help it successfully navigate business and cultural shifts that come,” Kobzev told Adweek. “McCann is uniquely well positioned to be the undisputed leader in the business of creativity. It’s also a company I have long admired and held up as one of the very best in the industry.”

Other leadership changes

Kobzev joins McCann as the IPG agency has made several key changes at the top of its ranks. Lee joined as global CEO in September, moving over from his previous role as global CEO of IPG Mediabrands. Amber Guild recently departed Grey to join McCann New York as CEO, starting in January 2023.

McCann has had several high-profile departures over the past few months. Wunderman Thompson hired McCann North America CCO Tom Murphy, who was one of the creatives behind “Fearless Girl.” The agency also lost Alex Lubar, president of McCann North America, to DDB, where he was named president and COO of DDB Worldwide. Kobzev takes on the communications role formerly held by Jeremy Miller, who recently departed McCann for Dentsu, where he serves as chief communications officer.

Lee stated that creativity at McCann Worldgroup is vital to telling its clients’ stories, and Kobzev will help shape those stories in her new role.

“Anaka is a seasoned storyteller who understands the power of creativity in all its forms. Having worked for powerhouse agencies like TBWA and Initiative, she understands the full breadth of creativity and how it can manifest in the 21st century. I am really looking to working with her to shape the future story of McCann Worldgroup,” said Lee in a statement.

Kobzev said that Lee not only understands the DNA of McCann Worldgroup and its potential, but also the “focus on creativity and this recommitment to creativity as a superpower. “That was that was important for me in considering this role,” she stated.

During Kobzev’s time at TBWA, the agency was recognized as Adweek’s Global Agency of the Year in 2018 and 2021 and one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for the past four years. She joined TBWA in 2016 from J. Walter Thompson, where she served as director of communications for North America. The appointment marks a return to IPG for Kobzev. She spent more than a decade at IPG agencies at the start her career, including stretches at media agency Initiative and for the IPG corporate communications team.

Kobzev is a past co-chair of the 4A’s Agency Communications Committee and has twice served on the Public Relations Jury for The One Show.

In other IPG leadership moves, Chris Weil, former chair and CEO of Momentum Worldwide, has moved to a new agency after nearly 27 years, Horizon Sports and Experiences, as co-CEO with David Levy, while Donnalyn Smith has been named global CEO of Momentum Worldwide.