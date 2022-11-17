Coca-Cola’s sponsorship of COP27, the United Nations Conference on Climate Change this week in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, has drawn strong criticism from activists and advertisers alike.

While industry experts largely agree that sponsors of events like COP27, which will help dictate the global response to the climate crisis, should also be leaders when it comes to climate action, it’s a complex and nuanced matter. Some argue that major brands have a responsibility to participate in efforts to address climate change—regardless of where they currently stand in their efforts to reduce climate impact—and their sponsorship dollars should be welcomed as a way to hold them accountable for the promises they make.

Adweek put the question—should brands like Coca-Cola sponsor events like COP27—to five marketers. The below has been edited for clarity and brevity.

No: instead, showcase the big innovators

“Quite right that Coca-Cola’s sponsorship is being criticized—it has recently retained its title for the fourth year as the world’s top plastic polluter. This sponsorship may make more sense if it were coinciding with the announcement that Coca-Cola was making some massive, game-changing new tech or materials, like hemp bottles, or collecting ocean plastic to make all its 2023 bottles from. But tinkering around the edges of sustainability when it does so much harm is not really enough to make this partnership seem like anything other than greenwashing.

COP aren’t doing themselves any favors here either. Had they thought about it properly, they’d have attached themselves to some brands (even a coalition of much smaller brands) who have some really worthwhile, scalable innovations to show what industry can do if it puts its mind to it.”

Rachel Cook, managing director, branding and digital design agency Thompson

No: Get your house in order first

“I would advise brands to stay away from sustainability conversations unless they have impeccable environmental credentials. For example, Patagonia’s [announcement to donate profits] was well-received by the public because it reflected the brand’s values.

The narrative of ‘Saving the Planet is brought to you by …’ doesn’t play well with consumers and becomes drowned in cries of hypocrisy. That doesn’t mean that brands such as Coca-Cola shouldn’t be part of the conversation. On the contrary, brands should focus on their sustainability efforts first, act responsibly and then become a part of the ongoing movement.”

Paul Domenet, partner and creative strategy director, branding agency Free The Birds

Yes: Brands must be part of the solution

“It is very significant that Coca-Cola, one of the world’s biggest brands and the provider of 1.9 billion drinks per year, has put its head above the parapet and sponsored COP27. It may be one of the biggest plastics polluters, but the world’s consumers will not stop drinking soft drinks anytime soon, so finding the environmental solution to this conundrum lies firmly at its feet. Its reputation and shared value will depend on its progress or lack of it.

Consumers still want value, and businesses still need to be profitable, so companies’ commitment and progress need to be in the public eye to exert the external pressure required to keep up momentum. At the most important environmental gathering of the year, Coca-Cola has committed to collecting a bottle or can for every one they sell—let’s keep it to that promise and push them to do much, much more.”

Nick Dormon, managing director, design agency Echo

Yes: In order to be held accountable

“Everyone, including corporations, must face up to the gap between where we are and where we need to be. This shouldn’t dissuade [brands] from participating in forums like COP27, however, if they are willing to be challenged and engage authentically. From a brand perspective, opening yourself up to criticism shows a willingness to be held accountable. It would, after all, be easier to remain quiet.

From this perspective, the question is not whether brands should be playing a role at COP27, but rather how their actions throughout the year live up to their commitments. Today more than ever, talking the talk is not enough—it is those credibly creating green solutions to today’s problems that are paving the way for a brighter future.”

Lynne Field, head of strategy, management consulting company FutureBrand North America

No: It’s just greenwashing

“Major brands have a responsibility to lead their industry not only in sustainability research and development but also by using their scale and resources to pilot culture, product and service innovation within their business.

High-profile climate talks are the ideal place for major brands to showcase how they’re tackling the climate crisis (not just talking about it) while inspiring early adoption and interest among industry peers. Coca-Cola has failed by becoming involved with COP27 before sharing an adequate public action strategy (and importantly, timeline) to address its over-use of plastic problem. It’s a shocking example of greenwashing.”

Sara Taiyo, co-founder and creative director, media agency Driftime