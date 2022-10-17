Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%.
In the course of my nearly decade-long experience of building a company, I’ve had hundreds of investor meetings. Fundraising has never really been my strong suit. In fact, I had over a hundred meetings to raise our Series seed, and it took me a record 14 months to close our Series A, which is a slightly discomforting fact to admit in writing, given that I’m often told that fundraising is a core part of the CEO’s job.