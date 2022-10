Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech , Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25% .

Following a period of record ad spend, nearly a third of media budgets are set to decline next year with talk of recessionary market conditions likely to affect spend on traditional media such as TV, radio, print and out of home especially, resulting in a move to short termism by marketers.