Majority Is Adweek's 2022 Breakthrough Agency of the Year

If you ask Majority founder Omid Farhang to reflect on the past two years since creating the company, he’d describe a beginning rife with “beautiful accidents and unintended consequences.” Despite how that may sound, he means it in the best possible way.

“When we started the company, [the partners and I] put plans in place. But one of the smart things that we did was leave room for unanswered questions,” Farhang said. “And by doing so, we opened ourselves up to possibilities that we couldn’t have imagined on our own as first-time entrepreneurs.”