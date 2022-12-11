Agency of the Year

Majority Is Adweek's 2022 Breakthrough Agency of the Year

In only its second year, the Atlanta shop has proven it has something to say

employees at agency majority
The shop is trying to make its home base of Atlanta into a creative hub.Majority
Headshot of Shannon Miller
By Shannon Miller

5 mins ago


If you ask Majority founder Omid Farhang to reflect on the past two years since creating the company, he’d describe a beginning rife with “beautiful accidents and unintended consequences.” Despite how that may sound, he means it in the best possible way.

“When we started the company, [the partners and I] put plans in place. But one of the smart things that we did was leave room for unanswered questions,” Farhang said. “And by doing so, we opened ourselves up to possibilities that we couldn’t have imagined on our own as first-time entrepreneurs.”

This story first appeared in the Dec. 12, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Shannon Miller

Shannon Miller

Shannon Miller is Adweek's creative and inclusion editor and host of the Adweek podcasts Yeah, That's Probably an Ad and Off Madison.

