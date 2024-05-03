Kentucky Derby Horse or Ad Agency: Volume VII

Don't miss ADWEEK House at Cannes , June 16-19. Join us as we celebrate our 45th anniversary and explore the industry's now and next. RSVP .

Is Fierceness a creative agency in Sparta, New Jersey or a horse running in this year’s Kentucky Derby? It’s this year’s favorite in the world’s most famous horse race.

What about High Wide & Handsome, Carte Blanche and Good Apple? If you said horses for any of those, you’d be wrong—they’re all ad agencies.

Seven years in, ADWEEK has never repeated an agency name. That’s right, ADWEEK has tracked down more than 120 ad agencies that could be confused with race horses.

New York-based Publicis shop BBH invited us into its hallowed halls to grill its employees for this year’s edition of our annual video quiz show, Kentucky Derby Horse or Ad Agency?

The game is simple. We give contestants 12 names, and they have to guess whether they think it’s an ad agency or a derby horse. If they get eight right, they’ve won the ADWEEK Sports Minute.

Without further ado, here’s the hardest edition of Kentucky Derby Horse or Ad Agency that we’ve ever done.

Special thanks to BBH for editing this year’s version.

Kentucky Derby Horse or Ad Agency? Through the years